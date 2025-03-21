Sandals Resorts Explores Sale in $6-7 Billion Deal

Sandals Resorts International is exploring a sale valued between $6 billion and $7 billion, engaging bankers to solicit bids from major hotel groups and private equity investors. The company, which operates luxury all-inclusive properties across the Caribbean and employs about 20,000 people, is also launching an ambitious brand overhaul campaign, ‘Made of Caribbean,’ to expand its market positioning beyond weddings and honeymoons. Although no final decision has been made, the sale could become one of the largest real estate deals of the year.

The Jamaican-based luxury all-inclusive operator, which markets couples-only vacations across the Caribbean, has engaged bankers to explore a sale process, the Wall Street Journal said, citing anonymous sources.

“Sandals Resorts does not comment on market speculation,” a spokesperson told Skift.

People inside the company told the Journal that the goal was to solicit bids from major hotel groups and private equity investors. No decision has been finalized, and Sandals may decide against a sale.

The company last explored selling around 2019, but the plans were derailed by the pandemic and by the 2021 death of Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who founded Sandals in 1981 as one employee at a 99-room property.

Sandals owns and runs luxury properties in Jamaica, the Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, and Turks and Caicos.

It has acquired land that could potentially double its footprint, the company told Skift in December.

The renewed sale effort could be strategic. Major hotel groups like Hyatt, Marriott, and Accor are aggressively expanding their all-inclusive portfolios.

Exhibit A: Hyatt Hotels agreed last month to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for approximately $2.6 billion, including debt. Playa operates 24 resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Stewart spoke with Skift in December about the company’s most ambitious brand overhaul to date, with a multimillion-dollar “Made of Caribbean” campaign running throughout this year.

The campaign is blanketing prime media real estate (Times Square, the Super Bowl, Golden Globes) and less traditional outdoor marketing, such as ads on rideshare vehicles in major cities. The saturation approach aims to reposition Sandals beyond its wedding and honeymoon associations as a gateway to authentic connections.

If it materializes, a Sandals transaction could rank among the largest real estate deals of the year. The company is the largest employer in the Caribbean, with about 20,000 workers.