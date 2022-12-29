Sandals Resorts is demonstrating the ability to transform tourism

Sandals Resorts proving the power to transform tourism

The Executive Chairman of Sandals Foundation recently explained how tourism might be improved.

40 projects were picked across 8 Caribbean destinations where Sandals Resorts International (SRI) operates that best highlight the link between tourism and its capacity to alter communities and improve local lives.

The 40 for 40 Initiative covers 6 categories.

– Ecotourism

– Supporting local farmers to improve food security

– Hospitality credentials to ensure excellence

Local artisans

Education and entertainment

– Market and small business support

Sandals Resorts, Beaches® Resorts, and the Sandals Foundation participated in SRI projects in the Caribbean.

Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart: “We know tourism can transform.” It impacts our residents, our team members, and even our guests. This year, we established our Sandals Foundation 40 for 40 programs to make that effect more personal.

Today, I’m proud to say we’ve surpassed our goals.

In 2022, we finished 86 of 40 projects.

The Sandals Foundation believes that inspiring hope can move mountains.

Stewart thanked the foundation’s volunteers, members, guests, contributors, and supporters for helping alter the Caribbean.

“Here’s to 2023!”

The Sandals Foundation was founded in March 2009 to help Sandals Resorts International aid the Caribbean. Sandals International covers all administrative and managerial costs, so every dollar donated funds significant initiatives in Education, Community, and Environment.

