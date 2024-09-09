Sandals Resorts’ Jessica Shannon Honored in Inaugural Global CX 100 Awards

SANDALS RESORTS’ CXO JESSICA SHANNON, NAMED AMONG WORLD’S TOP CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE LEADERS IN 2024

Jessica Shannon, chief experience officer at Sandals Resorts International, has been recognised as one of the 2024 winners of the Inaugural Global CX 100 Awards.

This prestigious accolade places Shannon among the top 100 customer experience leaders globally, spanning diverse industries such as hospitality, finance, commerce and healthcare, among several others.

“I am grateful to be honoured as one of the Global CX 100 award winners,” Shannon stated. “Success in customer experience requires a passion for impact, the agility to support and lead across many functional areas and the ability to build trusted relationships. At Sandals Resorts International, we are in relentless pursuit of excellence in customer and employee experience, and I am blessed with a fantastically talented team to help make it happen every day.”

According to the Global CX 100 team, the award places a spotlight on the critical role of customer experience leaders in enhancing their organisations’ competitive edge through transformational strategies focused on customers and clients. These leaders excel in implementing innovative product, experience, and strategic business models, as well as operational practices. Whether holding a C-suite position or operating within an established function, the Global CX 100 celebrates their strategic insight, visionary leadership, and ability to adapt to market demands with a profound understanding of the most vital stakeholder- the customer.