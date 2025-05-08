Sandals Unveils Plans For Beaches Resort in SVG

New Beaches Resort Saint Vincent

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is set to open a new Beaches resort in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as part of its expansion into the Eastern Caribbean destination.

Executive Chairman Adam Stewart announced the project during a keynote address at Trevello’s 2025 “Momentum” conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The family-friendly, all-inclusive property will be SRI’s second in Saint Vincent, following its first resort in the unspoiled destination last year.

The new Beaches resort confirms an expansion project that had previously been the subject of speculation.

Stewart expressed confidence in Sandals’ future in Saint Vincent, noting that business is thriving there and that guest response has exceeded expectations.

He also emphasized the company’s commitment to ensuring its product is the best it can be on the island.

The Sandals-Beaches 2.0 expansion project is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its family-oriented brand.

SRI plans to invest nearly US$1 billion in the expansion of Beaches, doubling its footprint within the next five years.