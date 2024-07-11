Sandals Earth Guardians Spearhead Successful Beach Clean Up

Sandals Saint Vincent (Earth Guardians beach clean up)

Environmental conservation volunteer group at Sandals Resort joins forces with local community to tackle pollution on beaches.

Recently, team members at the Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines resort organized a beach clean-up event at Buccament Bay, drawing participation and support from several community members as they did their part in keeping the environment clean.

This collaborative effort resulted in the collection and disposal of approximately 200 pounds of garbage, with additional waste materials being buried in two deep holes dug by local residents. The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) played a crucial role in facilitating the removal of the garbage and debris.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Sandals Earth Guardians, an internal group dedicated to sustainability efforts. The Earth Guardians, consisting of 40 volunteer team members at the resort, are part of a larger network present at every Sandals and Beaches resort throughout the Caribbean. This group actively engages in initiatives that support the luxury resort chain’s sustainability goals, both on their respective resorts and within neighboring communities.

“We are incredibly proud of our team members and the community for coming together to make a tangible impact on our environment,” said Taskia Daniel, environmental health and safety manager at the resort.

“The success of this beach clean-up event is a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainability and community engagement. We look forward to being able to execute many more activities such as this and deepen our connection with neighbouring communities.”

Public Relations Manager Jamila Soso-Vincent also expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the event, noting that across the operations of Sandals Resorts International, an important underlying theme is that of sustainability.

“Whether it involves corporate entities or citizens, we all have a responsibility to protect our environment and keep it in as pristine condition as we possibly can,” explained Soso-Vincent.

“When our environment is neglected, the negative impacts are felt across all sectors – health, tourism, agriculture & fisheries and entertainment, among others. Partnering with local communities in these types of efforts is vital to ensuring that generations to come will benefit from and continue to enjoy a healthy environment.”

The Earth Guardians will continue to plan and participate in events that promote environmental stewardship and sustainability, ensuring that both the resorts and the surrounding communities benefit from their efforts.