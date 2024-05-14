Sandals to Honor Top Travel Advisors at STAR Awards in SVG

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will host the Sandals Travel Advisor Recognition (STAR) Awards, honoring the top performing travel advisors from around the world and inviting them to make themselves at home at the brand’s newest resort in a new island home, May 13-17, 2024.

“From the brand’s inception, we have always recognized that Travel Advisors are the heartbeat of our industry. We not only express our sincerest gratitude for their unwavering commitment today, but every day,” said Gary C. Sadler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Industry Relations at Unique Vacations Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives for Sandals Resorts and Beaches® Resorts. “We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with ASTA, the leading global advocate for travel advisors, in recognizing their invaluable expertise and offering an extensive suite of tools to help Travel Advisors turn wanderlust into reality.”

A Fascinating ‘Facebook Live’

As the exclusive sponsor of Global Travel Advisor Day 2024, Sandals Resorts and ASTA are engaging directly with the Travel Advisor community with a Facebook Live session – with viewers sitting in on a captivating one-on-one conversation between ASTA President Zane Kerby and Sadler. Hosted exclusively on ASTA’s Facebook page at 2:00 p.m. EST, Kerby and Sadler will celebrate Travel Advisors as an indispensable pillar of the hospitality industry, while bringing forward the latest travel trends, exploring cutting-edge research and discussing the programs that assist Advisors in creating tailor-made experiences for their customers. Capping off the session, a three-night stay will go to one lucky Travel Advisor who will experience Sandals Resorts’ newest home in the Eastern Caribbean, Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines .

“We are overjoyed to continue our collective commitment with Sandals Resorts to our valued Travel Advisors and their steadfast dedication to providing their clients with unforgettable experiences,” said Zane Kerby, President and CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors. “We greatly value partners such as Sandals for the organization’s unwavering support of the Travel Advisor community and for seamlessly aligning with ASTA’s mission of facilitating the business of selling travel through effective representation, shared knowledge and the enhancement of professionalism.”

“Back to the Beach” at Beaches Turks & Caicos

Taking celebrations ‘on location’ to the Caribbean, UVI executives and Business Development Managers (BDMs) teamed up to host the latest edition of “Back to the Beach” – bringing together more than 80 travel advisors at Beaches Turks & Caicos through May 3rd. Welcome Travel Advisor Month with great momentum, the five-day event includes sessions and coffee chats diving into the latest travel trends, what’s new in social media marketing, destination weddings and more – with Grace Bay Beach’s unmistakable bright blues as a backdrop. A special Global Travel Advisor Day luncheon will be attended by Turks and Caicos Islands Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Josephine Connolly, who will salute travel advisors for their remarkable impact on tourism into the island.

An Intriguing Incentive & Driving The Brand Forward

Travel Advisors who secure new bookings of six (6) nights or more at any Sandals or Beaches resort directly through Unique Vacations, Inc. between May 1-31, for travel through December 26th, 2024, will qualify for extra booking incentives of up to $200.

Today, Sandals also reveals newly designed car wraps for Travel Advisors – unveiling a diverse selection of branding options designed to leave a lasting impression on clients during travel commutes.

“In a world where every impression counts, standing out is not just an option, it’s imperative,” said Sadler. “As Travel Advisors traverse through the heart of our cities, every mile leaves a lasting impression, sparking conversations and engagement wherever they go. This program is not just about wrapping our vehicles; it’s about wrapping ourselves in the spirit of innovation and boldness.”