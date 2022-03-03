Sandals to Increase Investment in Beaches St Vincent resort

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, has announced that Sandals will increasing its investment of 100 million US dollars in the proposed Beaches Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Resort.

Mr. Stewart made the announcement on Monday while on a visit to the island to give a status update on his company’s plans for the construction of the 350-room Beaches Resort at Buccament Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Executive Chairman and his team, while presenting the design concept for Beaches Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Resort, expressed their excitement about the project. “I can assure you,” he said, “This hotel will be second to none of anything we have ever done, anywhere it will be a bold statement not just for the destination but more so the evolution of the Sandals brands and guest experiences alike.”

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James in acknowledging his satisfaction with the ongoing project stated, “We look forward to the construction and operational phase of Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort, which will be the first of its kind in the Eastern Caribbean.”

According to Minister James, Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort is now projected to employ more persons during its operational phase.

Noting that with other major investments expected within the tourism sector, Minister James expressed, that this will catapult St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ tourism product, stamping the

destination as a true industry leader and the most diverse tourism destination among small island developing States.

“We are positioning our destination and our nationals to take full advantage of the expected boom within the tourism industry, this includes boosting our existing room stock by over 1200 within the next few years, new and additional flights from our source markets, opportunities for linkages for farmers and fishers and sustainable livelihood programmes through community tourism,” Minister James said.

In attendance at the presentation were the Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, other members of the Cabinet and staff from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Invest SVG and the SVG Tourism Authority.