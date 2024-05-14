Sandals to Purchase $100,000 in Eggs Monthly from Local Producers

Sandals Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines plans to purchase $100,000 in eggs per month, according to Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar.

The resort currently purchases $15,000 eggs every two weeks from local producers. Caesar believes that if local farmers can produce higher level certification, they may be able to negotiate better prices for their goods.

He mentioned that the resort is currently purchasing 15,000 eggs every two weeks and has started to purchase eggs on national certification.

If the resort can provide extra level certification with auditors, they can negotiate better prices for the egg farmers. The target is to increase the amount to close to $100,000 per month.