Sandals SVG #1 in USA Today’s all-inclusive Caribbean rankings

Sandals Tops USA Today’s 2025 Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts

Sandals Resorts International has kicked off the new year with prestigious recognition, securing top honours in the Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort category of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

The renowned luxury-included brand claimed two coveted spots in the top 10 rankings, underscoring its excellence in Caribbean hospitality.

Leading the charge is the newly opened Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which debuted in 2024 and wasted no time slingshotting itself to the pinnacle of all-inclusive luxury in the region. The resort earned the number-one spot in the category.

“Set in its own private cove, Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines boasts azure waters, breathtaking rainforests, and pristine white-sand beaches. Accommodations range from overwater villas to beachfront flats, complemented by 11 restaurants featuring cuisine from around the world, along with numerous bars and pools,” noted USA Today’s 10Best. Since its opening, the resort has also attracted a constellation of Hollywood stars and high-profile guests.

Meanwhile, the reimagined Sandals Dunn’s River captured the number-seven spot in the same category. Located on Jamaica’s stunning north coast, this 260-room luxury resort delivers elevated suite designs, and innovative culinary concepts.

What makes this recognition especially meaningful is the unique selection process of the Reader’s Choice Awards. Nominees are chosen by travel experts and USA Today’s 10Best editors, with the final winners determined by the publication’s global readership.

These latest accolades reaffirm Sandals Resorts’ status as a leader in luxury all-inclusive hospitality, continuing to set the benchmark for excellence in the region.

About Sandals ® Resorts