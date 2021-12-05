Man’s Death Shocks Family To The Core

Relatives of Lower Questelles resident Sandokan Davis are in mourning after his body was found floating in waters off Bequia on Friday (3 December).

Davis sister, Michelle Davis, told the St Vincent Times on Saturday, that the events surrounding her brother’s death are not yet clear; however, what they have been told so far is troubling.

“My brother (Sandokan Davis) went to Bequia with a group of fishermen from Lower Questelles, I can’t remember the exact day they left the mainland, but I think it’s more than two weeks now”.

“On Friday (3 December), I found out my brother was dead or can’t be found; it was confusing. First, I heard he got into a fight; then I heard he took a boat back to the camping area, a place called ( Lamchime )and never made it, then I heard one of the guys brought his body to the surface because he drowned”.

Michelle said she made her way to the hospital on Friday because she was told that Sandokan was brought to the mainland by the Coast Guard.

“I went to the hospital, they told me no one by the name Sandokan Davis was on any ward. I then proceeded to Calliaqua to ask the Coast Guard authorities where my brother was; they told me they brought up a dead body which was found floating in the waters off Bequia, and that body would be at the morgue”.

Michelle said she then proceeded back to Kingstown and was escorted to the morgue by police to identify the body.

“When I saw my brother, I just could not believe, he did not look like anyone who drowned, we all know how someone looks when that happens. However, since the police are investigating, all I will tell you is there are many questions to be answered”.

Davis was pressed by St Vincent Times to explain what she meant by “many questions to be answered”, she replied with the following.

“I will be cautious, his body does not bear the hallmarks of a drown victim, and many conflicting stories are being offered to the police; I will leave it right there”.

Michelle said what added to the heartbreak was that the group of fishermen who went to Bequia knew her; however, she received no call from anyone.

“I received no call from them; they did not even call the Questelles Police to say something had taken place or they can’t find my brother, could you believe that. Someone call my boyfriend to tell him; that’s how I knew”.

“I’ll say further, and this is just an example, ten of us go on an expedition, one cant be found, or even worst one of us die, nobody calls to say anything, and we all remain on the expedition like nothing happened; go figure that out,” Michelle said.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out on Davis body on Monday 6 December. Sandokan Davis was 39 years old.