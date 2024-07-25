St Kitts businesswoman, Sandra Roberts, shot and killed

On Tuesday, July 23, Sandra Roberts a 54-year-old St Kitts businesswoman was fatally shot.

According to police in St Kitts, Roberts was walking to her home on New Road shortly before 8 p.m. when she was ambushed by two masked gunmen who appeared from surrounding bushes and began fire.

Roberts was shot several times, including in the head, and died on the scene.

The incident brought St. Kitts and Nevis’ homicide total for the year to 20.

Police say they arrested four guys in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468 or the crime hotline at 707.