Sandy Bay accident victims’ families attend prayer breakfast hosted by PM

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves hosted a Prayer Breakfast For the families of victims and those injured in the accident at Old Sandy Bay on September 11.

Dead are Giovann Barker, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, Ishmel Bruce, and Kenroy Haywood.

This is the second time Gonsalves is meeting with the families, On Tuesday 13, he visited the Clare Valley community.

On his visit to the community, Gonsalves said in addition to providing funeral arrangements and expenses, the government of SVG is also providing psychosocial and medical support to those affected.

Gonsalves has also committed to providing long-term support for the children of those who died in the accident.

On Monday 12, the Prime Minister said the investigation into the accident is in its early stages.

“I spoke to the commissioner of police this morning and the vehicle is yet to be checked out, the investigation into the accident is in its early stages”.

“The commissioner has indicated to me that he has given instructions for a senior member of the traffic branch of the police force to be engaged in leading this investigation”.

The event was held at the Official Residence of The Prime Minister in Kingstown.