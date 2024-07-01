Sandy Bay: Police Probe Chilling Attempted Murder Incident

Police Investigating Attempted Murder in Sandy Bay

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a report of attempted murder that took place in London, Sandy Bay in the early hours of October 13, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 69-year-old farmer from London, Sandy Bay was attacked by an intruder and sustained multiple injuries. The victim was reportedly chopped on his face and both hands with an unknown object during the incident.

The police are actively investigating this matter and urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999/911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

Sandy Bay Police Station: (784) 458-6239