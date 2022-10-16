Today, the five victims of the September 11 bus accident in Sandy Bay will be laid to rest in the Chauncey cemetery, which is around 10 miles from the capital, Kingstown.

Giovanni Barker, Khalil Robin, Elvis Logie Harold, Kenroy Phillips, and Ishmael Bruce, all from the Clare Valley community, perished when the bus they were travelling in overturned in the northern village of Sandy Bay.

On Sunday morning, at 9 a.m., their bodies were placed under tents at the Clare Valley Primary School grounds and made available for viewing.

The much-anticipated traffic scenario has been addressed through the use of measures.