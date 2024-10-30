Sandy Bay Fisherman Arrested for Stabbing Minor

Fisherman charged with Wounding

On October 26, 2024, police arrested and charged Devique Brackin, a 21-year-old Fisherman of Sandy Bay, with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigation, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded, an 11-year-old minor of Paget Farm by stabbing him on his left foot with a knife.

The offence was committed on September 22, 2024 at Paget Farm.

Brackin was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on November 22, 2024.