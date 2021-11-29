A 27-year-old labourer of Sandy Bay is currently warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with an injury to his neck.

According to reports, on Friday, November 26, 2021, on the island of Bequia, the patient got into an altercation with an assailant who chopped him with a cutlass.

The assailant is in police custody assisting with the investigations.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Deputy Commissioner of Police at telephone number 1-784-451-2467; the Officer-in-charge of the Grenadines; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with.

All information received would be treated confidentially.