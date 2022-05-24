Sandy Bay woman charged with stealing over $200,000 granted bail

On 23 May 22 Police arrested and charged Fiziela Clarke, a 32-year-old Domestic Worker of Sandy Bay with four (4) counts of Theft.

According to the investigations, the Accused was charged as follows:-

Between 1.10.16 and 20.11.16, she allegedly stole EC $2,859.45 Between 5.1.17 and 31.12.17, she allegedly stole EC $53,871 Between 4.01.18 and 29.12.18, she allegedly stole EC $ 107,627.27 Between 3.01.19 and 1.06.19 – she allegedly stole EC $46,765.62 – the property of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)

The Accused appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on 24.5.22 and plead not guilty to the charges. She was granted bail in the sum of EC $200,000. with one surety under the following conditions:

Report to the Sandy Bay Police Station every Monday between 6 am and 6 pm.

Surrender her travel documents to the court.

Stop Notices were placed at Ports of Entry and Departure.

The cases were adjourned to 5.9.22.