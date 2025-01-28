Sanitation Worker Arrested for Theft of Sunset Strong Rum

Sanitation Worker Charged with Theft

On January 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Brian Rock, a 56-year-old sanitation worker of New Montrose, with the offence of theft.

Investigations revealed that on January 27, 2025, the accused allegedly stole one (1) bottle of Sunset Strong Rum valued at $44.25 ECC, the property of Randy’s Supermarket.

The offence was committed in Kingstown. Rock appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on January 29, 2025, where he pleaded guilty to the charge. He was remanded in custody until January 29, 2025, for sentencing.