Sao Paulo: Pelé’s family gathers at hospital as ‘cancer’ advances

Pelé’s family has been in the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since November.

Doctors stated Pelé’s cancer has advanced and he is under “elevated care” for kidney and heart dysfunctions. There have been no more hospital statements subsequently.

Edinho, one of Pelé’s sons, arrived Saturday after denying he would visit him in hospital. Edinho, a Brazilian footballer, stated only physicians could help his father.

“Edson’s here,” “Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, posted a photo of herself with Edinho and two of his children on Instagram. “No one will take me away.”

Pelé had a colon tumor removed in 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said if it spread.

Kely Nascimento and her sister Flavia Arantes do Nascimento posted an undated photo of Pelé cradling Kely while he slept in a hospital bed.

“We keep fighting with faith. Another night together”

The hospital hasn’t highlighted Pelé’s COVID-19-aggravated respiratory infection.

Folha de S.Paulo reported last weekend that Pelé’s chemotherapy wasn’t working and doctors put him on palliative care. His family disputed it.

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970 and scored 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s World Cup record.

