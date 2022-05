A massive sargassum seaweed Inundation event is taking place at Clifton Harbor, Union Island.

The event started sometime around midday according to reports.

Beaches covered in sargassum have become the new normal in the Caribbean.

Small quantities of sargassum have always turned up as “beach wrack” – stuff that washes ashore. It stabilizes shorelines by helping to build sand dunes and nourishes dune plants.