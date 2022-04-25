Park Hill residents are calling for the police to investigate the beating of a 10-year-old boy by an aged woman.

The beating, described by one villager as ‘savage’, took place almost three weeks ago, but only came to light on the weekend of April 22-24.

On social media, a video emerged of the incident, which was recorded by a closed-circuit camera near the location where the boy had received the beating. The woman in the video according to villagers is the boy’s grandmother.

From the video, it appears that the child had left his bicycle on the road. This reportedly angered the grandmother to the point where she boxed, slapped, and beat the child for almost four minutes.

The villager who spoke with St Vincent Times on Sunday said they had handed over a copy of the video to Georgetown police 2-3 days after the beating, but it appears nothing was done.

The St Vincent Times understands that the boy’s mother has passed away. St Vincent Times was told the father lives on the leeward side of the island.