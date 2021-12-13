Scant Support For SVGTU’s Picket Of Parliament On Monday

A call by St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union to picket the SVG’s parliament on Monday (13 December) was postponed.

The Union’s call was for teachers to show their disapproval of the government’s mandatory vaccination policy for frontline workers.

Sources tell St Vincent Times that members of the Union were not adequately notified of the strike action.

Several civil society members gathered outside of parliament on Monday afternoon despite the postponement.

Union President Oswald Robinson on Monday morning, while speaking on Boom FM said, the Union would picket parliament from 1 pm on Monday afternoon.

The deadline for vaccination of all frontline workers was 19 November.