Scholarship to Success: How Constable Morgan Redefined Her Future

Police Constable Morissa Morgan Triumphs with First Class Honors

November 11, 2024 – Kingstown: The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of Police Constable #473, Mrs. Morissa Morgan, who on November 9, 2024, graduated with First Class Honors with a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus.

Starting her academic journey in September 2021, Mrs. Morgan was driven by a singular goal: to achieve excellence against all odds. Orphaned at a young age, she recognized that education was her pathway out of poverty. Embracing the opportunity provided by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tuition Scholarship, she embarked on a rigorous program of study while fulfilling her demanding duties at the Fire Department and balancing the responsibilities of being a devoted wife and mother.

Guided by her personal motto, “Never settle for mediocrity,” Mrs. Morgan demonstrated exceptional time management and an unyielding commitment to her studies. Her stellar academic performance earned her a place on the Honor Roll each semester; a distinction for students maintaining a GPA of 3.6 or higher while completing three or more courses.

Beyond academics, Mrs. Morgan made significant contributions to the UWI community. As Chapter Secretary of the Guild of Students Executive Committee during the 2022/23 academic year, she played a pivotal role in establishing the Honor Roll and Recognition Ceremony; a celebration of Vincentian students’ academic achievements. Continuing her leadership trajectory, she was elected Vice Chapter Chairperson for 2023/24, where she spearheaded charitable initiatives and sustained the Honor Roll Ceremony’s legacy.

Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of education. “Through it all, I have built lifelong relationships across the region and gained a deep appreciation for diverse cultures,” Mrs. Morgan reflects. “I’m truly grateful to Almighty God for His strength and guidance, and to my loving husband, whose unwavering support made this possible.”

On behalf of Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Envill Williams and the entire rank and file of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Constable Morgan. Her journey from humble beginnings to academic distinction is an inspiration to us all, and we are proud to have her as a member of our force.

Mrs. Morgan’s aspirations do not end here. Currently enrolled in an MSc in Management Studies with a focus on Project Management at UWI Global Campus, she is eager to enhance the Human Resource Department of the Police Force. “I believe that people are an organization’s most valuable asset,” she asserts, “and proper management is integral to success.”

Her story serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for others facing challenges. With gratitude, she acknowledges her family, friends, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for their support and the opportunities afforded to her.