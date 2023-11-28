Scouts SVG working towards the SDGs & Humanitarian Action

Thirty adult leaders from The Scout Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) attended World Scout Bureau-facilitated training courses on humanitarian action in emergency and disaster preparedness.

Alfredo Musse, World Scout Bureau staff member and consultant from the World Organisation of the Scout Movement, visited SVG to offer the training and to conduct other business meetings with Scouts SVG leadership.

The training’s goal is to make leaders aware of their critical role in non-formal education. The campaign also aims to model the lives of SVG youth through a new set of activities and challenges as part of the worldwide “Scouts for SDGs” pledge to protect the environment while promoting peace and community engagement.

Scouts SVG officials met with Governor General and Chief Scout Dame Susan Dougan earlier today, Monday 27th November, and shared with Her Excellency the weekend’s learning experiences as well as the association’s future objectives.

Scouts SVG was represented by Chief Commissioner Sherron Morgan-Peters, Mrs Kay Martin Jack, President, and Ms Annette Marksman, Treasurer. The World Scout Bureau was represented by Alfredo Musse. The 45-minute discussion was quite constructive, and it was noted how Scouts SVG is contributing to the education of girls, boys, and teenagers in the country. Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of Canada, congratulated the guests and encouraged them to keep up the good work and recruit more new adult volunteers to Scouting.

Source : API