Scouts Connect Across Continents at JOTA/JOTI 2024

JOTA/JOTI – Jamboree On The Air/Jamboree Over The Internet is always held for a 48 hour period on the third Weekend in October.

This year the theme was “Scouts for a greener planet”. Scouts from all over the world got on the airwaves and in recent years over the internet (hence JOTI) to renew friendships as well as creating new friends.

This year about 30 scouts and girl guides converged at the Scout HQ at Arnos Vale, set up a temporary HF Ham radio station and then made local, regional and international contacts. Facilitating JOTA/JOTI 2024 was local Ham enthusiast and Technical Director of the Youlou Radio Movement – YRM Sean Patterson-J88CU. Contacts from Scout HQ were made with St.Kitts, Grenada, Scandinavia, USA, while during the day local radio amateurs also made contact with scouts from the Philippines and Malta.

Other radio operators supporting JOTA/JOTI include Paul Lowmans K9PSL, Arington Raguette – J88SE, Ronald Haynes – J88AE , Floyd Dowden – J39JX and Donald De Riggs – J88CD.