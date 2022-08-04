SCROUGE FLIPS THE FETE IN 2022!!

The recently awarded Charleston, South Carolina Carifest Grand Marshall, 2022 Carnival Ambassador and recipient of the Charleston Carifest Outstanding Community Service Award has released new music for 2022!

In 2021, he brought you the track “Memories” as we remembered the Carnivals we missed for two years…. but guess what…. THE FETES ARE OFFICIALLY OPENED! And what better way to celebrate that, than with a brand-new offering for 2022!!

Scrouge, the US Virgin Islands Soca Sensation is back!! And he is ready to FLIP THIS FETE!!

Are you ready to represent your nation in the party? Our Carnivals are returning, and we are ready to leave our mark when we go to all our fetes, with our flags, our rags and pure vibes!

“Flip This Fete” was written by Lashawn “Scrouge” Selwood and produced by Alvin James of Boom Production, with additional production by Cherrod Lewis. Vocal Production by Peter “Wilfire” Noel, and he also did background vocals alongside Leshawn “Scrouge” Selwood. The track was mixed by Cherrod Lewis and mastered by Johann Seaton of Madmen Productions.

No fete can be boring when your favourite artist passes through! Scrouge is ready to take your party to the next level! Get ready to throw everything in the air when the vibes start pumping for Carnival 2022!!

“Flip This Fete” is distributed worldwide by Scrouge’s in-house distribution company Keep It Loud Crew LLC.

Now available on all streaming platforms!!