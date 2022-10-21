SDA Youth Pastor urges Vincentians to get their lives in order

Pastor Jamel Providence, the SDA’s youngest pastor at the St. Vincent Mission, is urging young people to let God change their lives. Pastor Providence was formerly employed at the Health Promotion Unit of the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment but resigned after searching Scripture and receiving a call from God to become a pastor.

After spending six years in Trinidad and Tobago studying, Pastor Providence is now serving in the Central Windward District (South Rivers, Colonaire, Georgetown, and Orange Hill).

“The Bible says that perilous times shall come in the last days. If we look at the way St. Vincent and the world are going, the return of Jesus is sooner than we think. I am therefore urging my fellow young people to get their lives in order. I want to encourage the young men on the streets, in the rum shops, smoking weed and committing crimes to just look at how easily 5 lives were claimed in the recent accident in Owia. Life is only fleeting. I encourage the young ladies to “hold their heads high and live a life of respect and standards.”Respect yourself, Providence says.

“Be prepared for the Second Coming! In the Gospel of Mark 13:24-37, Jesus describes the terrifying events of the last days of the earth, but He promises to return for us. We don’t know when this will happen, but we can rest assured in His promises and eagerly await His arrival”.

“Dear young people, like the first disciples, follow Jesus! Do not be afraid to approach Him, to cross the threshold of His dwelling, to speak with Him as you would a friend (Ex 33:11). Do not be afraid of the “new life” he is offering. “With the assistance of His grace and the gift of His Spirit.” Providence, state