Seabourn Venture Kicks Off Trinidad’s Cruise Season

DESTINATION TRINIDAD WELCOMES FIRST CRUISE CALL FOR 2024/2025 CRUISE SEASON

Trinidad warmly welcomed the Seabourn Venture of the Seabourn Cruise Line to kick-off the 2024/2025 Cruise season. The Seabourn Venture, an ultra-luxurious expedition ship, made its inaugural visit to Port-of-Spain with two hundred and thirty-eight (238) crew members and approximately two hundred and thirty-seven (237) passengers representing fifteen (15) countries from across the globe.

Chief Executive Officer (interim) of Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) Mr. Cornell Buckradee, officially welcomed passengers and crew members to the Destination during the customary Crest Exchange which is held to signify a ship’s inaugural visit. Mr. Buckradee exchanged crests with Master of the Seabourn Venture, Captain Jeroen Schuchman and was treated to a guided tour of the vessel alongside the Port Authority and other officials.

Almost immediately after alighting our shores, an estimated two hundred and twenty-one (221) passengers experienced one of the Trinidad’s most unique offerings, the Caroni Bird Sanctuary Tour. On Wednesday October 9, 2024, a total of two hundred and twelve (212) passengers are scheduled to go on shore excursions and pre-packaged tours to the Maracas Waterfall, Asa Wright Nature Centre, and others including a Paramin 4×4 Adventure, a City and Mt. St. Benedict Tour and a visit to the House of Angostura.

The vessel will depart the Port of Port of Spain on the afternoon of Wednesday October 9, 2024.

Trinidad will welcome over twenty (20) calls from eleven (11) cruise lines including six (6) inaugural visits during the 2024/2025 Cruise Season from October 2024 to April 2025. Passengers can look forward to a multitude of activities during this Cruise Season, as the Destination’s Christmas and Carnival events will provide various on shore options in addition to the popular pre-booked tours.

Trinidad and Tobago celebrated a highly successful 2023/2024 Cruise Season that was marked by record-breaking increases in passenger arrivals, tour participation, and financial injection into the economy. There was a 62% increase in passenger arrivals when compared to the previous year from 48,243 to 78,051. Additionally, based on the average visitor spend of an estimated USD $56.00 per person, approximately USD$4,370,856.00 was spent by passengers during the last season.

Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts remarked, “As we officially welcome the first call of the 2024/2025 Cruise Season, the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is committed to the promotion of our tourism sector and continues to work with all our industry stakeholders to enhancing Trinidad and Tobago’s position as a premier Cruise Destination. We look forward to an exciting and fruitful season and encourage passengers to indulge in all our unmatched cuisine, cultural experiences, and other local attractions.”