Dominica Streamlines Entry with New Online Immigration System

Seamless Travel to Dominica: Launch of Online Immigration Forms Today, October 18, 2024

Dominica is set to streamline the travel experience for visitors with the introduction of online immigration forms for embarkation and disembarkation, effective today, October 18. This new initiative aims to simplify the entry process, making it more convenient for travelers arriving on the island. Online Embarkation & Disembarkation Process:

Travelers can access the online form by visiting https://edcard.dominica.gov.dm/. The steps are as follows:

1.Visit the Website: Complete and submit your details on the online ED card form at any time prior to travel.

2.Receive Confirmation & QR Code: After submission, travelers will receive confirmation and a QR code. It is essential to save this confirmation and QR code on a mobile device or print it out to present at the port of entry.

3.Present Documents: Upon arrival, travelers should present their confirmation and QR code alongside their passport to Immigration and Customs authorities.

“By introducing online immigration forms, we are taking a significant step towards modernizing our travel processes and enhancing the overall visitor experience,” said Marva Williams, Director of Tourism. “We believe this initiative will simplify entry into Dominica and showcase our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests.”

For further information or assistance, please contact the Dominica Tourism Concierge at (767) 275-7298 or (767) 275-7293, or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]. The team is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This initiative reflects Dominica’s commitment to providing a seamless travel experience while ensuring efficient border management.