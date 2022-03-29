First in a series of Seamoss Farm mapping consultations

SusGren in a release says the first two in a series of seamoss farm mapping consultations wrapped up last week (Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, 23rd) with farmers from Union Island, Mayreau and Canouan.

The meetings were conducted in a focus group setting where the attending farmers had the opportunity to review and provide feedback on the model maps showing potential areas for seamoss farming across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

TNC’s Marine and Coastal Manager for the Eastern Caribbean, Mr Olando Harvey and SusGren’s Technical Officer, Mr Audwin Andrews facilitated the meetings.

The next meeting will be held on Bequia on Thursday, March 29th at Bellas Shop in Paget Farm, starting at 6 p.m.

This initiative is being led by the Fisheries Division (SVG) in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Eastern Caribbean Program, Sustainable Grenadines Inc (SusGren) and the Global Environment Facility- Small Grant Project(GEF-SGP).