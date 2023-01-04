Sean Patterson, British man killed in Jamaica, was contract hit

The Police High Command says the British national who was killed in Montego Bay, St. James on Monday was a known figure in the criminal underworld in Britain.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, said the man, 33-year-old Sean Patterson, had “an extensive criminal record”, which included narcotics, violence and firearm offences.

DCP Bailey said a contract, which the police believe emanated from Britain, was taken out on the life of Patterson, who was killed at a guesthouse in Bogue Hill, St. James.

He noted that there is no evidence Patterson was robbed or that he had any connections in Jamaica.

DCP Bailey added that the suspect arrested in connection with the killing was deported from the UK in 2013.

He said local police are working with international partners to investigate the case.

Patterson and another Briton had arrived in Jamaica on December 29.