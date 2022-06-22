ADVERT
ADVERT
Wednesday, June 22

Sean Rose Tipped To Lead API – Sources Say

Lee Yan LaSur
Sean Rose Tipped To Lead API - Sources Say
Sean Rose

Following the departure of the former head of the Agency For Public Information (API) Jennifer Richardson-Herbert, unofficial sources say Sean Rose is tipped to lead the government’s main information outlet.

Rose is an expert in communications, journalism, and political activism, as well as an enthusiast of cultural studies. He worked at the department when it was called GIS, later renamed  API.

Rose was approached by St Vincent Times to confirm what sources had told them. The following is Rose’s response.

“It is not my style to make premature statements. Some people, however, seem to have other ideas.”

Rose contributes regularly to the Morning Scoop program on Star FM, a radio station owned by Unity Labour. He also makes oral contributions via WEFM and other outlets.

Currently, Nadia Slater is in charge of the Agency.

Share.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

Related Posts

UNDP Job Opportunity