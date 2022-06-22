Sean Rose Tipped To Lead API – Sources Say

Following the departure of the former head of the Agency For Public Information (API) Jennifer Richardson-Herbert, unofficial sources say Sean Rose is tipped to lead the government’s main information outlet.

Rose is an expert in communications, journalism, and political activism, as well as an enthusiast of cultural studies. He worked at the department when it was called GIS, later renamed API.

Rose was approached by St Vincent Times to confirm what sources had told them. The following is Rose’s response.

“It is not my style to make premature statements. Some people, however, seem to have other ideas.”

Rose contributes regularly to the Morning Scoop program on Star FM, a radio station owned by Unity Labour. He also makes oral contributions via WEFM and other outlets.

Currently, Nadia Slater is in charge of the Agency.