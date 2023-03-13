Search continues for a 26-year-old French national missing in Dominica

Rescuers are looking for a 26-year-old French national who went missing while hiking on the Waitukubuli National Trail, which spans 115 kilometers of rainforest, cloud forest, streams, and mountains.

Marion Hermier landed on board a French-registered vessel on February 4 and was not on board when it departed the island five days later, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Davidson Valarie.

On Monday, Valarie told state-owned DBS radio that police investigations had discovered that Hermier, one of the crew members, had shown an interest in trekking the Waitukubuli National Trail, which runs from Scotts Head in the south to Capuchin in the north.

He stated that rescue personnel, including police and firefighters, are hunting for the French national, but with little luck.

Several folks have flocked to social media expressing worry for the safety of the woman with some even wondering why she went “out there alone trailing in these mountains”.

Source : CMC