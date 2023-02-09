Second earthquake strikes near Dominica this week

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was registered near Dominica for the second time this week.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC), it happened on February 8 at 10:06 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Center indicates that the earthquake occurred:

Roseau, Dominica, 97 km, NE

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 102 km, SE

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 144 km, NNE

Tuesday saw the occurrence of a magnitude 3.7 earthquake northeast of Dominica.

In addition, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred yesterday near Guadeloupe.