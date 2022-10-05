Second-generation Vincentians will soon have a clear path to citizenship

Second-generation Vincentians living in the diaspora could soon have a pathway to citizenship of St Vincent and Grenadines.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Tuesday 4 October said there has been a discussion surrounding the matter, which is a big policy issue for his government.

“It’s not a widespread discussion in the country, but there has been some discussion by some informed persons in the country and, of course, in the diaspora about second-generation Vincentians having a pathway to citizenship of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Not automatically as for a Vincentian born overseas of a Vincentian parent but for a Vincentian born overseas of a grandparent, but not automatic, but not for the five or seven-year period but different categories to become citizens of the country through that process of naturalization. But for them to be to apply and they will have the right to be registered as a citizen, this doesn’t mean the right would be automatic, but they will have the right to apply to be registered as a citizen”.

Gonsalves said before he left for the UNGA meeting the cabinet had discussed the various options as presented by the Attorney General’s chambers.

“We reflected on those options and gave instructions in relation to a particular option, so I’m hopeful that before the end of this year we can have the legislation drafted to take to Parliament, If not, it would be early in the new year”, Gonsalves said.