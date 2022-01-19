$40 million dollar Secret Garden Resort being built on Union Island

On Union Island, located in the Southern Grenadines, private developers are constructing the boutique Secret Garden Resort, which already has 30 employees in its early stages of a planned $40 million development.

In parliament, last week, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves says the government is currently finalising an agreement for a multimillion-dollar investment in the Southern Grenadines that should also commence work in 2022.

“We are excited about the potential of this investment to drive job growth and development in the Grenadines”, Gonsalves said.

“Local investors are also sharing our optimism in the future of the hospitality sector in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

For example, Jewels Caribbean Apartments opened in 2021 and now boasts full occupancy of returning medical students.

The $10 million Myah’s Luxury Suites will be completed in mid-2022, representing an important expansion of services available to business travellers, while Paradise Beach Hotel is adding a new spa and expanding dining facilities, and many other hoteliers and bed-and-breakfast facilities have similar growth plans”.

Gonsalves said, as such, 2022 will see at least 875 hotel rooms under active construction on mainland Saint Vincent, with well over $500 million slated to be spent by private investors and the Government over the next 12 months.