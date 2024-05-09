Security Guard Arrested for Cybercrimes: Sending Threats, Explicit Images

Arrest and Charges for Cybercrimes

On the 06.05.2024, Police arrested and charged Mr. Lendon Abraham, a 34-year-old Security-Guard with two (2) offences under the Cybercrimes Act.

(1) Abraham was charged, that between that between April 1, 2024, and April 6, 2024, he allegedly utilized a computer system to send threatening and intimidating statements to the virtual complainant.

(2) The accused was further charged with the unauthorized transmission of sexually explicit images that included personal identification information without the consent of the virtual complainant. Both offences were allegedly committed on April 6, 2024.

The accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on May 7, 2024, and pleaded guilty to the offences. He was remanded into custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for May 16, 2024.