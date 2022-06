On 18.06.22, Police arrested and charged Wayne Williams, 39-year-old Mason of Campden Park with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 23-year-old, Security Guard of Lowmans Bay by beating her about her body with a piece of wood. The incident occurred at Lowmans Bay at about 7:20 pm on 23.04.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.