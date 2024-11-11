Security Guard Caught Handling $3,950 in Stolen Goods

Security Guard Charged with Handling Stolen Goods

On November 10, 2024, police arrested and charged Kendy Falby, a 32-year-old Security Guard of Stubbs, with the offense of Handling Stolen Goods.

Investigations revealed that Falby knowingly or believing one (1) Grain Makita Angle Grinder valued at $950.00 ECC and one (1) green Tarpaulin valued at $3,000.00 ECC, with a total value of $3,950.00 ECC, to be stolen goods, dishonestly assisted in their disposal. The offense occurred between October 1, 2024, and November 6, 2024, at Argyle and Kingstown.

Falby appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on November 11, 2024, and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was fined $1,000.00 ECC, to be paid in six months. If he defaults payment, he will spend three months in prison. He was also ordered to compensate the complainant in the sum of $3,000.00 ECC in six months. If he defaults, he will spend two months in prison.