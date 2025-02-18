Security Guard Charged with Assault, Stealing Cash

Security Guard charged with Assault and Theft

Police arrested and charged Kendol Trimingham, a 64-year-old Security Guard of Collins, on February 16, 2025, with the offences of Assault and Theft.

Investigations revealed that on February 13, 2025, the accused allegedly assaulted Bianca Hadadway, a 38-year-old Farmer of Mt. Pleasant, Mesopotamia, by slapping her to the left side of her face several times, which resulted in her falling to the ground, causing actual bodily harm.

The accused was further charged with stealing three hundred and eighty -five ($385.00 ECC) dollars in cash, one (1) black Samsung A20 cellular phone valued at $500.00 ECC, and one BOSVG card bearing the name Bianca Hadaway- the property of the virtual complainant.

Collins appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 17, 2025, and pleaded guilty to both charges. He was remanded in custody until February 19, 2025, for sentencing. A restitution order was place on the phone and cash.