Security Measures in Full Effect for Divali Weekend in Trinidad

“Happy Divali to the Hindu community and to Trinidad and Tobago. The community spirit and togetherness exhibited during Divali is the embodiment of what is good about our cosmopolitan country. Yet in this season of light, some are still bent on pursuing darkness, however, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is ready and prepared to maintain law and order.”

So said Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob as he assures the Hindu community and the public that the necessary safety and security measures are in full effect during this Divali holiday three-day weekend. “After two years of somewhat muted Divali celebrations, the lifting of COVID restrictions is symbolic, as it holds great meaning and significance. The darkness that COVID brought is on the decline, allowing members of the Hindu community to truly celebrate the victory of light over darkness. He added that the TTPS is ready with our “police lights” and will be highly visible, as Divisional Commanders have been tasked to heighten patrols, which act as a deterrent to criminal activity.

Ag CoP Jacob noted, “While it is impossible to be everywhere all the time, we have been using the Active Direct Patrol Grid System, which has been quite successful in apprehending suspects and the seizure of narcotics and illegal firearms. This weekend we have applied our intelligence data to guide specific strategies which are being implemented to mitigate criminal activity throughout the country”.

He added, “I can only appeal to citizens to choose the pathway of light, yet some will choose darkness, therefore the TTPS will extend the full arm of the law and use all of its lawful authority to ensure light prevails over darkness.”

Throughout the weekend, the public can expect increased foot and mobile patrols, traffic, speeding and DUI exercises throughout the 10 police divisions. Officers are on the ground and have conducted several anti-crime exercises from as early as Friday, these and other exercises will continue throughout the weekend.

Source : TTPS