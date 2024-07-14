Security Situation in Southern Grenadines Under Control: PM

In the affected areas, especially in the Southern Grenadines, as of Sunday morning, the security situation is under control, says Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who gave an update on the Issue at Hand Programme on Sunday.

Currently stationed on Union Island to assist with security are 11 officers from the Regional Security System (RSS).

According to Gonsalves, the reports regarding food, water, and basic relief are pretty much okay in the shelters in Union Mayreau, Canouan, and, of course, the mainland itself.

“From an organisational standpoint, on each of the grenadine islands, which have populations where they have been seriously affected, Union, Mayreau, Canouan, and Bequia, the organisational systems on each of the islands are in place and coordinated from the centre here in Saint Vincent. That’s an important point in moving forward, because we’d appreciate it given the distance of 40 miles between the mainland and Union Island.”

“If you don’t have an organizational structure in Canouan, Mayreau, Union, or even Bequia, you’re not going to be able to get much done.” These systems exist, and the state is actively involved in them. That is to say, the government. This includes the executive branch of the state, businesses, the private sector, and activists”.

Gonsalves stated on Sunday that there are people—quote unquote, ordinary people—doing heroic work on each of these islands and on St. Vincent.

“I want to thank them for their immense contribution thus far, and this includes people who are managing shelters,” Gonsalves said.