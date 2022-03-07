SEERAG: Crew rescued after vessel hits reef in St Vincent

SEERAG, a sailing vessel registered in Denmark, is now stuck on a reef along St Vincent’s South-West coast.

According to marine data, the stricken vessel sailed from Bequia to Young Island on Saturday 5 March and then apparently was heading back to the open sea at around 5.30 pm when it hit the reef.

A call to the Coast Gaurd to ascertain the crew’s whereabouts proved futile; however, a source familiar with the matter told St Vincent Times that all on board were rescued.

The voyage of SEERAG seemingly originated in Gibraltar on November 6 towards Cape Verde, then across the Atlantic to Barbados.

SEERAG left Barbados around January 24 and sailed to St Lucia, Carriacou, Grenada and then Trinidad, where photos show the vessel was under repair.

On February 9, according to the data, the ship set sailed for Union Island and then onwards to Bequia, leaving Bequia on March 5 for mainland St Vincent.