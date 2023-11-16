Updated: November 16, 2023 – 8:52 PM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, similar to other countries in the region, are prone to seismic activity, rendering them susceptible to earthquakes. Consequently, there exists a potential for tsunamis to transpire in the future with a warning to stay alert.

According to Dr. Joan Latchman, the previous Director of the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC), seismic activities do transpire in the Eastern Caribbean region. Additionally, because to the presence of ample water bodies around the islands, the potential for a consequential tsunami event exists.

During a discussion on VC3’s RoundTable Talk on November 9, a seismologist emphasised the potential danger posed by tsunamis, noting that even low-level ones have the ability to displace individuals. Furthermore, the seismologist highlighted the significant destructive impact that larger tsunamis may have on coastal regions. It is crucial to acknowledge the susceptibility of our region to earthquakes.

“Tsunamis can and will one day occur. We have not had 10 or 30 foot tsunamis in the past, but that is in our future, of which we can be sure. Tsunami awareness in the region increased after the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, which occurred on Boxing Day and killed over 220,000 people”.

According to Latchman, it has been several centuries since the Indian Ocean had a significant tsunami. Consequently, individuals in the Caribbean region may develop a sense of complacency due to the absence of such occurrences.

According to Dr. Latchman, Kick em Jenny, a submarine volcano situated to the north of Grenada, exhibits a reduced likelihood of generating a tsunami due to its considerable depth. Additionally, she observed that these systems undergo changes over time.

A minimum of 25 percent of the mainland area of St. Vincent, spanning from Kingstown to Argyle, has obtained certification indicating its preparedness for tsunamis. Additionally, Union Island in the Grenadines has also been recognised as tsunami-ready.