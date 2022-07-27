Senator Francis is improving after suffering a stroke – PM

Senator Julian Francis’ health is improving after suffering a stroke on Sunday, according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

On Wednesday, Gonsalves reported that Francis, 71, had to seek medical attention in Barbados after doctors here in SVG stabilized him on Sunday.

“During a CT scan at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, doctors discovered he had bleeding in the center of his brain. It was slightly swollen and he had elevated blood pressure”.

Gonsalves said he received word this morning that the pressure was decreasing.

“It is trending in the right direction and the bleeding has stopped, the swelling is reducing and there is no deterioration”.

Gonsalves said: “We continue to pray for him and let the doctors do their work and let him heal.”