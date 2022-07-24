Senator Francis has suffered a stroke and will be flown to Barbados

Julian Francis, Minister of Urban Development who suffered a stroke on Sunday afternoon, will leave the island later tonight for Barbados for further medical treatment.

During a call with the St Vincent Times, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he had arranged for Francis to be treated by a specialist neurologist in Barbados.

Francis, who is 71, was stabilized at the Milton Cato Memorial so he could fly to Barbados. Gonsalves said he had been in touch with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and they are awaiting the arrival of Senator Francis.

As Francis had bleeding in the brain, a doctor and nurse would be onboard the aircraft.

Gonsalves told St Vincent Times that parliament will take place as scheduled on Monday 25 July.