Senator Francis attends first gov’t meeting since suffering stroke

Senator Julian Francis attended, for the first time since his illness, a meeting held by the government to discuss the revitalization of Little Tokyo on Tuesday.

Camilo Gonsalves, minister of finance, made the information public via a Facebook post.

In his post, which included photographs of Minister Francis, the government finance minister stated the following:

“The topic of today’s meeting was the 2023 restoration of the “Little Tokyo” bus terminal. Clearly, Minister Julian Francis had to be present! This is a matter close to his heart and fundamental to his responsibilities as Minister of Urban Development. Gonsalves added, “I’m pleased to see Minister Francis getting back into the swing of things.”

Senator Francis, who had a stroke on June 24, was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and then flown to Barbados.

Since his return on August 24th, he has been recuperating at home with the assistance of a physiotherapist.