Senator Julian Francis making strong recovery, says Gonsalves

St Vincent government Minister, Senator Julian Francis, is said to be working hard on his recovery.

Francis suffered a stroke on Sunday 24 July and was airlifted to Barbados for further treatment. On August 9, he returned home.

According to Camillo Gonsalves, Finance Minister, Francis is still recovering but is improving each day.

As Gonsalves put it, “we are very encouraged by the strong recovery he is making.”

In addition to his capacity as Minister of Urban Development, Seaports, Airports, and Local Government, Francis is also the Unity Labour Party’s general secretary.