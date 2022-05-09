Senator Keisal Peters expresses interest in running in 2025

At least one government Senator has already expressed interest in running in the upcoming elections in 2025, or some 1331 days away.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that Senator Keisal Peters has already expressed interest in running in the 2025 elections.

Peters is the current Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

In the event the senator is elected as the ULP’s candidate in 2025 or the West Kingstown seat, she could face MP Daniel Cummings, who has held the seat for the Opposition since 2010.

Peters would be competing in competitive politics for the first time if she receives the nod.

Gonsalves said he is not aware of who else is coming forward, but there are a lot of good people coming forward, including women for North Windward.

ULP leader spoke to those who say the party will be history when he leaves office.

“I don’t have any worries; you are speaking to a man who will ensure that any transition to new leadership is done in a way that will serve the interests, the policies, the party, and the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines”.

When you look at our side, you see Camilo, Saboto, Carlos, and there is Curtis, who is an experienced professional despite this being his first term. When you watch the other team, you will see Cummings and Leacock at 70, and Friday knocking his head, there is no comparison”.

Gonsalves said the ULP will have a sixth consecutive term in 2025, of which he is absolutely certain.