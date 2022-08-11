September 5 will be the release date for CXC exam results

As of September 5, candidates will be able to access their preliminary results online through the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).
On September 1, the regional ministries of education will receive the preliminary results so that they can review and provide feedback in preparation for a joint meeting on September 2.
Universities will also receive preliminary results at the same time as ministries of education when requests for early results were made, in order to facilitate the matriculation of candidates
The CXC had predicted that the results would be released in late August or the first week of September after the exams were postponed by three weeks.